Sainsbury's recalls Taste the Difference sea salt and cider vinegar crisps due to possible milk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sainsbury’s has issued an alert over its Taste the Difference Sea Salt and Suffolk Cider Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps because they may contain milk.
The Food Standards Agency has issued a warning and a recall notice as this means the crisps could be dangerous for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Sainsbury’s has issued the recall, and has put up notices in its stores by the tills. It says that anyone who has bought the crisps but does not want them can get a refund at any Sainsbury’s store with or without a receipt.
For more details see Sainsburys.co.uk/help or call the Sainsbury’s Careline on 0800 028 8303.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.