Dobbies is hosting two free workshops this weekend in its Clyde Valley store to encourage customers of all ages to make a positive start to 2023.

The first Grow How session of the year takes place on Saturday at 10.30am and will give customers a guide on how to incorporate houseplants into their home.

Experts will showcase the different air purifying houseplants available to buy, how to use them in your indoor spaces, all the benefits associated with having houseplants and care tips on how to look after them. Incorporating houseplants into your home will help brighten your indoor space, in addition to having a positive effect on your overall wellbeing as we enter the new year.

Advertisement

The Little Seedlings Club is great for children aged four to 10 and takes place on Sunday morning, with free bookable sessions. Youngsters will discover the history of new year traditions and resolutions, the luck and prosperity associated with eating black-eyed peas-beans, alongside plants to grow in January, seeds to sow and how to prepare your garden for the year ahead.

Experts will share their knowledge at the Sandyholm store this weekend.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ events manager, said: “January is a great time to make plans and learn a new skill or hobby.

"We’re always looking to help sow some passion and encourage our customers in Clyde Valley to try something new.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We thoroughly enjoyed our sessions throughout 2022 and are excited to kick off the year with these two, free workshops to help customers start as they mean to go on.”