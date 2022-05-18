Two Clydesdale bakeries taste success

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apple Pie Bakery in Carnwath won a national bronze award at the event.

In the biscuit category, its millionaire shortbread won the silver regional award and the national bronze award.

Owner Audrey Dick has always had a passion for food and baking in particular. After completing her college course and gaining an HNC in cookery, she spent 13 years in the food industry gaining knowledge and experience.

In 2006 she was presented with an amazing opportunity to start her own bakery, in the heart of Carnwath – a village in which she had spent most of her primary school years.

She received her award at the ceremony in Glasgow from Scottish Bakers’ Ambassador Mich Turner, who said: “With nearly 500 products from 57 bakers entered – and with each assessed for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste – The Apple Pie Bakery should be very proud of its success.”

Biggar Flavour also secured a regional bronze award for its cheese scones.

Unfortunately, due to a recent family bereavement, the owner was not able to attend the ceremony. However, Jane – who does the baking – is looking forward to receiving the certificate and will display it proudly.

The Scottish Baker of the Year competition sets out to select the best scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, individual cakes and biscuits as well as French and Danish style pastries and free-from bread, biscuits and cakes.