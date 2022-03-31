Two Clydesdale contenders for Baker of the Year

The annual judging day was held in Dunfermline earlier this month.

Jane and Ranald Brown were delighted to hear they had won an award for their cheese scones. Biggar Flavour baking is available to buy in their shop, The Orchard, in the town.

Alasdair Smith, of Scottish Bakers which organises the competition, said: “With nearly 500 products to judge, reaching the shortlist of this competition really is something to be very proud of. We wish all of our shortlisted entrants all the best of luck.”