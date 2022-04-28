Webinairs to help South Lanarkshire businesses

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Innovative webinairs are being held to help local businesses.

The two-hour Innovation Masterclasses, hosted by field expert Colin Rose, will guide participants through a variety of opportunities to advance their business.

They are being run by E3 – a community enterprise project delivered by Elevator UK in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council – as part of the Community Renewal Fund (CRF), which aims to support people and communities across the UK.

Colin Rose has more than 25 years’ experience bringing new products to market, along with working with a wide range of businesses in an advisory role.

Colin said: “Innovation isn’t a scary subject. I’ve been in the business for more than 20 years and the best innovation is the simple innovation that every business can do. It’s just about improving what you do and taking simple, little steps to improve your business. That’s innovation. It’s not rocket science. Anyone can do it.

“It can be a new product, a new service, a new market, or even a simple thing like a new method to process invoices more effectively – that change that you make is innovation.

“If you know all the steps, then you can embark on your own innovation journey. That’s the goal of the masterclasses.”

With limited spaces, the webinars will be held on Friday, May 20 and Thursday, June 23, from 10am to noon.