Pre-orders have opened in some places for the Nintendo Switch 2 👀

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release in June 2025.

Pre-orders have opened at some UK stores.

But where can you get your hands on one?

The highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 is set to hit shelves in just a couple of months time - and you might be wondering how you can get your hands on one. The console had its big reveal this week, giving fans the first proper look at the hardware and games.

Nintendo confirmed that the joycons will attach magnetically to the device and will also have mouse-like functionality when detached. It will also be capable of 4K in docked mode, the presentation showed, and there is a new gamechat feature that will let you talk with friends and family while playing.

The livestream also offered a look at some of the games fans can expect, including Mario Kart World and a new Donkey Kong title. But the cost is more than a little eye-watering.

How much does the Switch 2 cost?

Nintendo’s new console will set you back £395.99 at launch, it has been confirmed. However there is a bundle that comes with a digital download of Mario Kart World for £429.95.

Where can you pre-order the Switch 2?

The My Nintendo Store will be starting pre-orders on Tuesday (April 8) in the UK. However in a bid to combat scalpers there are a series of strict requirements on the website.

It includes a minimum of 50 hours play time on games on an OG Nintendo Switch and at least two years subscription to Nintendo Online as of March 31. Find out more here.

Smyths Toys were among the first to open pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the UK with the device hitting the online version of the store last night (April 2). I was able to grab one myself, but they are currently sold out as of today (April 3).

You can “register your interest” on Smyths website to get access to a newsletter with updates on stock for the Switch 2. Click here to sign up .

ShopTo also had Switch 2 pre-orders available after the reveal on Wednesday afternoon, but like Smyths they are sold out now. The website limited orders to one per customer in a bid to stop scalpers.

Amazon is also offering shoppers the chance to request an invite to potentially pre-order the console. The website does warn: “High-demand item with limited quantities. We won't be able to grant all requests.”

Have you managed to get your hands on a Switch 2 pre-order? Let me know by email: [email protected] .