You won't need to fork out any cash to spend a penny in a wide range of Lanark venues.

Businesses and organisations have come together to make sure that toilets are easily – and freely – available to residents and visitors.

Discover Lanark Business Improvement District (BID) has co-ordinated the scheme to ensure that clean and safe toilets are available to the public across the town centre and in the surrounding area.

The crux of the scheme is that members of the public are welcome to use the toilets for free, with no requirement to spend money.

This poster will make it clear to visitors and residents where they can use the toilets free of charge.

Antonia Pompa, BID manager, said: “The great advantage of this scheme is that toilets are available across the town centre and beyond, not just in one location.

“I am very grateful to all the businesses and organisations who are making their facilities available for free. The majority of locations offer accessible toilets and baby changing facilities as well, so no-one should be put off visiting Lanark for the day.”

The scheme will be publicised on the Discover Lanark website, via social media and using posters and stickers at participating locations.

Organisations taking part in Lanark are Costa, Horse and Jockey, Lanark Library, Lanark Lifestyles, the Memorial Hall, Morrisons and Tesco.

