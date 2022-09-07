Nathan Wilson

An almost identical plan for a 45m tower within the grounds of Fir Park Stadium was rejected by the council’s Planning Committee in October 2021. The previous proposals attracted a total of 58 objections and mainly from local people at neighbouring residential streets.

The new application differs from the first only because the ‘new’ mast is five metres smaller.

Councillor Nathan Wilson formally objected to the previous application and now he is urging residents who remain against the introduction of a new 5G mast, to the west of the South Stand at Fir Park Stadium, to make their voices heard through the council’s planning process by opposing the revised proposals.

The applicant’s justification for the slightly amended proposal is that committee did not pay enough attention to material planning conditions when reaching the previous decision to refuse permission.

Councillor Wilson said: “Many local people who live at residential areas such as Fir Park Street, Woodlands Road and Manse Road will be understandably concerned and frustrated to learn that a repeat planning application has been submitted for a large 5G mast right on their doorstep.

"It is incredibly disappointing that an almost identical application has been brought forward less than a year after democratically elected councillors on the Planning Committee refused the initial plans.

“The rollout of 5G infrastructure is essential for boosting connectivity and must happen but it is important that the right locations are chosen for the placement of the masts and I remain entirely unconvinced that this is the case with the Fir Park proposal.”

The council was given the opportunity to provide comment for this article but declined to do so. It also stated it could not say when the proposal would come to committee.

The application and accompanying documents can be viewed on North Lanarkshire Council’s website using the reference number 22/00868/FUL.