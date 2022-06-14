Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local MSP Jamie Hepburn and MP Stuart McDonald will be hosting the information session on Friday (June 17) from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Cumbernauld New Town Hall.

In attendance will be a wide range of local organisations such as Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Citizens Advice Bureau, Cumbernauld Poverty Action, and Home Energy Scotland, as well as several others, who are able to provide practical advice and support on the rising cost of living.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a joint statement, Mr Hepburn and Mr McDonald said: "People across Scotland are paying the price for the rising cost of living. We share the concerns of constituents about the unprecedented rise in household bills, cost of food and other items.

“We hope that this event will be useful for people to seek advice and get practical support from a range of hard working local organisations - with expertise in help with energy bills, and accessing social security payments, to support in the community with essentials such as food, toiletries, and school uniform.

All are welcome to come along to this free event with no need to book in advance.

Meanwhile a new opportunity has arisen for unemployed people of all ages from towns across North Lanarkshire to find a niche in the hospitality industry via a successful Glasgow- based training programme.

Supported by the UK Government Community Renewal Fund, the course is run by Hub International. It is aimed at budding chefs, bartenders and baristas who will receive daily tuition from a variety of industry experts in sought-after skills.They will then move onto placements in a number of hotels, restaurants and bars.

Hub International’s founder Stephanie Wade said “This programme aims to tackle unemployment in North Lanarkshire, as well as support hospitality, food & drink businesses to think about becoming more inclusive & attractive employers, which will support their skills shortage in the long term."