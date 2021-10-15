Could Croy have 77 new homes?

A full planning application for 77 new homes at the entrance to Croy Quarry has now been submitted to North Lanarkshire Council by Miller Homes, it has emerged.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:49 am
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:50 am

The development which also lies next to the Antonine Sports Community Hub would offer 62 homes for sale with between three and five bedrooms each -plus 15 other affordable properties which would be managed by a housing association.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The short walking distance to the superhub of Croy Station is being seen as one key selling point for the development which has been under discussion for some time.

Representations can be made either in support or objection to this planning application at https://eplanning.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/.../application...

North Lanarkshire CouncilMiller Homes