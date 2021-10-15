The development which also lies next to the Antonine Sports Community Hub would offer 62 homes for sale with between three and five bedrooms each -plus 15 other affordable properties which would be managed by a housing association.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The short walking distance to the superhub of Croy Station is being seen as one key selling point for the development which has been under discussion for some time.