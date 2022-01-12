Bikes

Phil Jones joined forces with Cornerstone House Centre to enable the Santa Bikes plan which saw 64 bikes given away, thanks to the intervention of local businesses and volunteers who showed trademark Cumbernauld generosity in helping him.

The charity has more bikes lined up to give away at Easter and wants to up its game, but the garage Phil is using is going to be sold.

When the Cumbernauld News asked Phil what he was looking for he said: "What I really need is a workshop space with storage, but I won’t get that probably.

"I'd happily use a container, preferably a 40-footer, but anything would be better than my back garden.

"So I just need to keep the bikes under cover and secure with a small space to continue working as my dining room isn't the best space to work out of.

"Currently I have a standard garage, that is full to the door with bikes in piles.

“I have a dozen or so in my garden, so bigger than a standard garage would be great.

"Anything is better than nothing.

"It’s just a shame that the garage I am using is being sold.”

Meanwhile Phil was able to shed some more light on the plans to bring a cycling circuit to Palacerigg Country Park this year via the Pedal in the Park project.

This was showcased in a special event last summer when a popular weekend-long ‘taster’ was staged at the venue.

He said: “I have had a good response from the council about the scheme but am still waiting for some real clarity about when I can look at setting up there, so I can complete funding applications.

"The longer they take, the less likely that I'll get a funding application in, in time. I hope to have something a little more concrete by the end of the month.”