The Scottish SPCA requires wet kitten food after caring for 300 felines since the start of 2022 and is now running low on food for them. It is also looking for dog blankets for the winter ahead.
Items can be purchased from the centre’s Amazon wish lists or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery to the centre.
Commenting on the situation, centre manager, Gillian Boyle, said: “We are also in need of blankets to help keep the dogs in our care warm and cosy over the winter months.
"We’d be so grateful for any donations that people can spare. These can be dropped at the centre between 1pm and 4pm daily at Bothwell Road, Hamilton, ML3 0SB or purchased from the centre’s Amazon wish lists: dog blankets - https://amzn.to/2VSI955, kitten food - https://amzn.to/3kynAU.