A special emergency appeal has been made to kind-hearted animal lovers after a pet shelter admitted it cannot afford to buy supplies for the abandoned cats it is trying to care for.

The Scottish SPCA requires wet kitten food after caring for 300 felines since the start of 2022 and is now running low on food for them. It is also looking for dog blankets for the winter ahead.

Items can be purchased from the centre’s Amazon wish lists or via any other online retailer offering direct delivery to the centre.

Commenting on the situation, centre manager, Gillian Boyle, said: “We are also in need of blankets to help keep the dogs in our care warm and cosy over the winter months.