Council support for those affected by furlough end

Furlough is set to finish at the end of this month

The UK Government scheme allowed businesses to continue paying their staff while their operations were reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However with the easing of restrictions across the country, furlough is set to finish at the end of this month, which may leave some employers with some tough decisions to make.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s employability service, Work EastRen, has a dedicated service for those who are facing redundancy and can help them find new work or training.

The team can support people with everything from writing a CV to interview techniques and reskilling, as well as support businesses with recruitment incentives

The council’s economic development team provide a wide range of support to businesses including access to grants and loans, networking events and finding new premises.

Additionally, Business Gateway East Renfrewshire offers advice to new and existing businesses, covering market intelligence, marketing and sales, finance and digital boost.

If the end of the scheme has created financial concerns, the money advice and rights team offer free, confidential advice to help you find out what benefits you’re entitled to and help you make a claim and maximise your income.

Council leader Tony Buchanan said: “It is a distressing time for anyone who has lost their job or is facing redundancy, but we are reassuring East Renfrewshire residents and local businesses that they are not alone and can access help and support.

Our staff are ready to help anyone facing these issues, so I would encourage anyone worried, to get in touch and see what support is available.”

To find out more on the support available:

 Work East Ren – visit www.workeastren.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 0141 577 8438.

 Economic Development team – email [email protected] or call 0141 577 3325.

 Money Advice and Rights team – email [email protected] or call 0141 577 8420.