Motor Fuel Group wants to expand the existing petrol station at 38 Main Road in Condorrat by setting up a charging zone and jet wash bay.
The company is the UK’s largest independent operator of petrol stations with more than 900 locations.
Following criticism that the necessary infrastructure is not developing quickly enough to support growing sales of electric vehicles, in March the UK Department for Transport announced its intention to have 300,000 charging points available by 2030.
Further information on the application can be found on the council’s website where the reference number is 22/00709/FUL.
Meanwhile a Cumbernauld dog grooming business is seeking permission from North Lanarkshire Council to set up in a new premises in an out-of-town location.
Underdog Pets, currently located at Ettrick Walk in Cumbernauld Town Centre, has submitted a planning application proposing a move to a unit at 70 Grayshill Road in Westfield.
This is in order to establish a dog grooming facility including a small shop,a training academy for dog grooming, a self service dog washing facility and the manufacture of dog related products.
For further information on this planning application look up reference 22/00697/FUL on the relevant section of North Lanarkshire Council’s website.