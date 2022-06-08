Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town Centre

The council has announced it wants to tear down the town centre and replace it with a new hub for services, education, shopping and leisure.

However, an unamed supporter of the the existing building who lives locally has appealed to Historic Environment Scotland to protect it by granting listed status as a building of special interest , which means it could not in fact be redeveloped.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Jamie Hepburn MSP and Stuart McDonald MP have written to Historic Scotland in the hope that any such move can be stopped for the good of the town and the continued development of its wider amenities.

They state: “Over the last few weeks and months, many constituents have made clear to us that they are opposed to any efforts to list the building and that they are generally supportive of proposals to redevelop the town centre. We both feel that this is the view of the overwhelming majority of constituents.Cumbernauld needs a vibrant, functioning, town centre and not a monument to Brutalist architecture.

While we acknowledge that the building is of some interest to that profession, Cumbernauld cannot exist as a museum for those interested in a style of architecture that has long been out of fashion. The current building is outdated and unfit for purpose.”

Dara Parsons, Head of Designations at HES, said: “Listing is a way of recognising and celebrating our most important built heritage, and ensuring its significance is taken into account in future decisions. Before we reach a decision, we’re keen that as part of this process people have an opportunity to have their say on whether they think this building is of special historic or architectural interest. We would encourage anyone with an interest in the building, or with information that will help us to further understand its significance, to take part.”