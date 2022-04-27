Cumbernauld Theatre Trust launches Lanternhouse Cinema!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lanternhouse cinema will finally open its doors on Saturday.

With capital support from Screen Scotland, Cumbernauld Theatre Trust has been able to purchase DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) compliant cinema audio and projection equipment and screens for the purpose built 83-seat cinema and for the main house auditorium.

The long-awaited opening of Lanternhouse cinema will be a major development and asset for Cumbernauld’s cinema-going community, and it is hoped that the affordable pricing available will reduce barriers and provide better access to a wide-ranging programme of films and live arts event broadcasts.

The cinema’s opening programme from Saturday, 30 April will be the latest release from Universal, Downton Abbey: A New Era and for our younger audiences, there will also be daytime screenings of The Bad Guys.

In addition to the latest film releases, Cumbernauld Theatre Trust and its cinema programmer partners Indy, will also be programming extra special events, silver and relaxed screenings and family film club opportunities.

Commenting on the opening, Sarah Price, Chief Executive of Cumbernauld Theatre Trust, said: “We are so excited to be finally opening the doors of the Lanternhouse cinema and with such an exciting offering of major new releases too!

"This is a great place for local people to enjoy, we want everyone to feel welcomed and comfortable and will be doing our uppermost this weekend to ensure everyone has a good time”.

To celebrate the much-anticipated opening of Lanternhouse cinema, on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, there will be a two for one offer, so for every ticket (full or concession) you buy to see any screening, you will receive another ticket free of charge.

This offer only applies to the opening weekend screenings and will be automatically applied when customers book online, or in person or by telephone to the Box Office.