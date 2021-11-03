North Lanarkshire Council applied for the cash from the so-called UK Levelling Up Fund but did not get a penny.A council spokesperson confirmed: “The council’s bid to the UK Levelling Up Fund to support enabling investment to reshape Cumbernauld Town Centre, in line with the recently approved Town Vision for Cumbernauld, has been unsuccessful.

"We are still awaiting news from the UK Government as to whether we would be able to resubmit this bid. However, irrespective of this, the council would still aim to take forward these plans using both internal and other external capital resources.”

Meanwhile, Cumbernauld MP Stuart McDonald, said: “People will be wondering why such a transformational project has missed out as it certainly ticks all the boxes for the stated aims of this funding. The decision highlights a lack of clarity and transparency with this fund which urgently needs addressed.”