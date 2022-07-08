Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motherwell-based Ness Gallagher has promoted Louise Gillies who is a former pupil of Our Lady’s High School and who joined the firm back in 2006.

A member of the Family Law Association, Ms Gillies is also an Accredited Mediator in Family Mediation and a member of CALM Scotland. She specialises in all aspects of family law, and she also advises clients with property matters, Wills, Power of Attorneys and Trusts.

Director Graham Keys said: “Louise’s commitment to the firm is invaluable and her vast expertise in family law is a huge asset to our clients.”