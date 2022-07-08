Motherwell-based Ness Gallagher has promoted Louise Gillies who is a former pupil of Our Lady’s High School and who joined the firm back in 2006.
A member of the Family Law Association, Ms Gillies is also an Accredited Mediator in Family Mediation and a member of CALM Scotland. She specialises in all aspects of family law, and she also advises clients with property matters, Wills, Power of Attorneys and Trusts.
Director Graham Keys said: “Louise’s commitment to the firm is invaluable and her vast expertise in family law is a huge asset to our clients.”
Ms Gillies added: “It’s great to be taking this next step and to help drive the business forward along with my colleagues.”