Cumbernauld woman has been handed directorship in leading law firm in Motherwell

A Cumbernauld woman has been handed a directorship in a leading law firm elsewhere in North Lanarkshire.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:59 pm

Motherwell-based Ness Gallagher has promoted Louise Gillies who is a former pupil of Our Lady’s High School and who joined the firm back in 2006.

A member of the Family Law Association, Ms Gillies is also an Accredited Mediator in Family Mediation and a member of CALM Scotland. She specialises in all aspects of family law, and she also advises clients with property matters, Wills, Power of Attorneys and Trusts.

Director Graham Keys said: “Louise’s commitment to the firm is invaluable and her vast expertise in family law is a huge asset to our clients.”

Ms Gillies added: “It’s great to be taking this next step and to help drive the business forward along with my colleagues.”

