Data shows sunny outlook for retailers as Brits plan to go big on summer spending

Virgin Media O2 Business today publishes its latest Movers Index, revealing that UK retailers are hopeful for a summer surge, following a 4% increase in weekend high street tips in Q2, compared to the first quarter of the year. This is a promising sign after falling high-street trips were seen in Q1 and Q2 last year.

The quarterly Movers Index is based on combining anonymised and aggregated UK movement data from O2 Motion* with national polling findings, to reveal key behavioural trends. The combined data paints an accurate picture of movement patterns and the trends influencing them.

Summer sparks a spending spree

The outlook is optimistic for retailers this summer; 55% expect the summer holidays to have a positive impact on their business, as a quarter (25%) of consumers plan to increase their spending over the next three months. This summertime spending surge will be crucial for retail businesses following a difficult Q2, where 38% of Brits cut back on non-essential purchases and 41% were more budget-conscious when shopping.

Spending this summer will largely be driven by seasonal food sales, with 60% of Brits more likely to host a barbeque at home than head to the pub. This comes as over half (54%) admit going to the pub less to save money. Meanwhile, almost half of Brits (49%) will spend time eating ‘picky bits’ in the garden, with the nation’s preferred picnic items revealed as crisps or similar savoury snacks (56%), fruit (50%) and sausage rolls (46%). To cash in on consumer demand and maximise revenue, 41% of retailers are planning to introduce special summer deals and discounts.

Quality goods, tech and local loyalty drive high street buzz

Despite a 1% drop in weekend high-street trips to retail areas in Q2 compared to last year, 56% of Brits still prefer shopping in person to using online apps, as they feel more confident that they know what they are getting in-store. 42% agree that products sold through online shopping apps are never as good quality as those sold on the high street.

Brits also remain loyal to local businesses, with 55% of shoppers stating that supporting their high street is important to them when making purchasing decisions. On average, shoppers would pay 35% more in-person for an item they could purchase online if it meant supporting a business on their local high street – a 6% increase from Q2 2024 (29%).

Technology is another key factor bringing Brits back to the high street, with 48% of consumers frequently using tech solutions to enhance their in-person shopping experience in the past three months. When asked which technologies would entice them to shop in-person more, consumers top responses were same-day delivery from local stores (32%), real-time stock availability systems (29%) and personalised in-store offers, via smartphone (20%).

Office return driven by air con and flexibility, as mandated days set to riseMobile data shows a 2% decrease in commuting trips to major towns in Q2 compared to the same time last year. Breaking it down by age range, those aged 25-34 have decreased their commuting trips by 10% year-on-year, whereas morning commutes for 18–24 year-olds have increased by 8%, suggesting younger professionals enjoy going into the office more.

To drive increased office attendance, over three quarters (78%) of office-based businesses have now mandated at least three days per week in the office. The most common incentives to encourage employees to return to the office are flexible hours (40%) and comfortable office amenities (40%). Employees are making the most of these perks, as one in four (26%) admit heading into the office for free air conditioning in the warm summer months.

British workers plan to take an average of 7 days of annual leave this summer, with 34% taking 10 days or more. For most Brits (30%) holidays and trips are set to be their top spending priority over the next three months.

Jessica O’Connor, Director of Product at Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “The latest Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index highlights the potential for summer to bring a welcome retail boost, as Brits flock to the high street. Mobile data reveals a surge in retail trips this quarter, signalling a promising shift in contrast with last year’s shopping dip over the same period.

“For retailers to the make the most of summertime spending, it will be key to provide customers with the in-store convenience and experience that they’re looking for – from real-time item availability to mobile promotions on high-demand items such as picnic food and holiday essentials. Shoppers are seeing the value making purchases in-person, as long as the experience is smooth from the moment they step inside.”

Accurate mobile data provides retailers with a rich picture of customer movement to help tailor the in-store experience to them. As retailers look to respond to these trends and support their customers, Virgin Media O2 Business is ready to help.

From retailers to public sector organisations, Virgin Media O2 Business’ team of data experts support companies of all sizes to understand these trends and use them to make strategic decisions. The Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index is a publicly available quarterly report that explores the latest UK movement insights from each quarter.