Date set for opening of new aparthotel in Glasgow city centre

Adagio is opening a new Glasgow aparthotel.

The company has announced that Adagio Glasgow Central will open on December 1 - and it will pay tribute to Glasgow’s rich history.

The aparthotel will collaborate with final year students from the BA (Hons) Textile Design course at The Glasgow School of Art, challenging students to create their own version of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s iconic rose.

Three winning designs will be selected and displayed within the aparthotel for guests to enjoy.

The aparthotel, on Dixon Street, will offer 162 rooms, a gym, laundry room and a guest library, as well as being pet-friendly

Aparthotels offer serviced apartment living with the facilities and booking system of a hotel.

