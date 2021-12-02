Launch

It was decided today at the authority’s executive committee meeting that funding will be given to children to take part in the event which will be held next August.

Rutherglen South Councillor Robert Brown said: “This is a really worthwhile project.

“I think it gives us a great opportunity to stress the advantages of outdoor activities and athletics against the background of Covid.

“It’s a hugely worthwhile thing and a bit of good publicity for the council as well.”

A total of 18 children, aged between 12 and 15, and five support staff will attend, the trip would cost an estimated £19,000, but through sponsorship and support, funding of £12,000 is required from the council.

Clydesdale East Councillor Alex Allison said: “On the financial side, it doesn’t seem to be an excessive budget.

“I think it’s more important that we have the contribution to these games rather than having to restrict anything on a narrow financial basis.

“I welcome it and within reason give them the opportunity if further funding is required to go ahead.”

The International Children’s Games is endorsed by the Olympic committee with the first event taking place in 1968 with South Lanarkshire kids first taking part in the 32nd games in 2000.

Since then, groups from South Lanarkshire have taken part in the games five more times, most recently in 2015 at the 49th games held in Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

South Lanarkshire children have also participated a further four times as part of ‘Team Lanark’ which was a partnership with North Lanarkshire when both councils came together to host the 45th games in 2011.

Councillor Gerry Convery for East Kilbride Central South praised the games, he said: “It’s a great news story for the council, it’s good for South Lanarkshire, it’s good for the kids that participate so it’s a no brainer.”