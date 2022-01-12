Dental Scotland reaches out to southside schools

Dentists speak to P7 pupils

Dentists gave talks to P7 pupils encouraging them to go for regular dental checkups.

The children were encouraged to ask questions and were offered over 200 free toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The aim of Project Smile is to reach out to local communities and emphasis the importance of oral hygiene.

Dental Scotland is embarking on a journey to reach as many kids as possible.

A Dental Scotland spokesperson said: “It was important for us to reach out to Primary 7 children as they are at an age where they are beginning to go through changes.

“These talks allowed us to remind them that no matter what age you are its important to brush your teeth regularly.