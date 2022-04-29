Dobbies in Milngavie announces Helping Your Community Grow shortlist

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow Group of the Riding for the Disabled Association is one of the three projects shortlisted

In recent months community projects were invited to nominate themselves for support and now a shortlist has been selected by local team members, which will now do to a public vote.

The winning project will receive advice, products and support from their local Dobbies’ team. Sustainable products, such as peat-free compost and recycled pots, will be used wherever possible.

The projects on the shortlist are –

Twechar Primary Parent Council has launched a fundraising drive for the primary's playground, which is currently a concrete jungle space.

The parent council would like to renovate the space and install planters to encourage the kids to grow their own and learn sustainable gardening practices.

Auchenhowie Sports Hub in Milngavie runs coaching programmes such as tennis, football and hockey for both junior and senior players.

The hub is looking to create a wildflower meadow at the entrance of the club to help support local insect life and biodiversity.

The Glasgow Group of the Riding for the Disabled Association in Maryhill Park provides equine therapy to disabled children and adults with the aim to teach new skills and encourage each rider to develop greater independence on horseback.

The association is looking to provide scented plants along the sensory trail around the ponds and woodlands, bringing some bright vibrant blooms to the space.

Dobbies’ CEO, Graeme Jenkins, said: “It’s been positive to see so many projects place importance on sustainability and environmentally-friendly products.

“Now the community voting gets underway and we’re looking forward to seeing which projects receive our support.”

If one of the local projects receives the most votes across the UK it will win the national Helping Your Community Grow title, gaining additional support from Dobbies.