Dr. Martens plans new Buchanan Street store

Dr. Martens could soon be opening a new store on Buchanan Street.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 18th March 2022, 9:02 am

The iconic boot brand has submitted plans to take over the former Trespass store, which closed earlier in 2022.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The former Trespass store could become a Dr Martens shop.

As well as installing new signage, some internal alterations would also be carried out if the proposals are given the green light.

Buchanan StreetPlanningGlasgow