Dr. Martens plans new Buchanan Street store

Dr. Martens could soon be opening a new store on Buchanan Street.
The iconic boot brand has submitted plans to take over the former Trespass store, which closed earlier in 2022.
As well as installing new signage, some internal alterations would also be carried out if the proposals are given the green light.