Dullatur Golf Club

The proposal, which is now open for public submissions to North Lanarkshire Council, is arguably the most controversial planning blueprint in Cumbernauld this year – amidst fears that the area simply does not have the infrastructure to cope.

The Cumbernauld News invited the club to comment two weeks ago but it did not do so. However, it has now spoken out about the plans in conjuction with its partners Hallam Land Management.Their joint statement said: “All of the team have worked thoroughly to prepare proposals which reflect community need and housing demands – including the provision of much needed affordable housing.

"We have consulted extensively, both with local stakeholders and through a web-based community consultation."We have included provision for a community facility within the development and have a commitment to provide 23 per cent open green space with recreational areas.“We are proud of these proposals and our record of engagement. We would encourage anyone who has concerns to get in touch, and we would be happy to discuss this.”

Last week it emerged that some 100 objections had been filed – and that local Parliamentarians are also involved.

Jamie Hepburn MSP said he would be objecting, and added: “The local area continues to need supply of homes but this has to be located in a way that will not cause significant pressure on existing infrastructure.

"There is a concern locally that the construction of so many units of housing here will create such pressure.

"This perception was reflected very clearly in responses to a survey of local residents I undertook on the matter.”

His SNP colleague Stuart McDonald MP added: “Everyone recognises we need to continue building homes, but this has to be done in the right places at the right scale.