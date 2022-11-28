East Dunbartonshire Council have suspended Christmas shopping car charges

Charges will once again be suspended in the Council's fee-levying car parks on the four Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

If you're driving to Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch or Milngavie for festive shopping or to enjoy a bite to eat then don't pay to park your sleigh.

Look out for details of any community events in the run-up to Christmas as lights begin to twinkle above town and village centres.

Parking charges will be suspended in Council car parks in Bearsden, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch and Milngavie on Saturdays 3, 10, 17 and 24 December.

Councillor Gordan Low, Council Leader, said, "We will once again be suspending charges in our town centre car parks on the four Saturdays leading up to Christmas. If you're out and about then please support local shops, hospitality venues and service providers if you can.”

To ensure public safety, the Council's community and parking wardens will still be enforcing parking regulations and restrictions for any vehicles parked inappropriately (on-street and off-street) - including Blue Badge misuse - on the Saturdays when charges are suspended.

The Council is a supporter of the Scotland Loves Local campaign - which includes the East Dunbartonshire Gift Card - led by Scotland's Towns Partnership. For more information on the card, visit https://scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/east-dunbartonshire-gift-card

