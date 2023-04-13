Register
Eastbound motorists are warned about the night Harthill service station will be completely shut pumps included

Motorists are being advised that that the The M8 Harthill Service station is due to close for one night on Sunday April 30 due to essential street lighting repair works.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST

The M8 Harthill Service station is due to close for one night on 30 April 2023 due to essential street lighting repair works.

Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, has scheduled overnight street lighting repair works at Harthill services, where the BP Garage and lorry carpark is situated. The works will take place from 20:00 until 06:00. The area will be completely closed, pumps included.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other parties to share information about the project.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close the entry to the service station during these works, however we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact.”

