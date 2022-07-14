Eco committee at Barrhead school designs bird boxes for Taylor Wimpey project

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children were invited to take part in a competition to paint their own bird box, and Taylor Wimpey’s local sustainability champion, Maya Calvert, chose her favourite three designs before the children all took their bird boxes home to install in their own gardens.

Taylor Wimpey supplied all the materials needed for the project, and over 20 children took part.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on their eye-catching bird box designs, the winners – Bobbie, April and Lana - were also awarded with National Book Tokens.

The youngsters from Hillview Primary show off their bird box designs. Pic: Iain McLean

Every child also received a copy of Taylor Wimpey’s Ecotastic Activity book which is designed to help children find out fun facts about the environment, while also discovering some interesting ways that Taylor Wimpey is making its new homes and developments more sustainable too.

Maya said: “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to work with local communities near our developments, so we were delighted when Hillview Primary agreed to take part in our bird box design competition.

“Not only will we be providing brand new and stylish homes for Taylor Wimpey’s customers at Duncarnock in Barrhead, but there are also now some very stylish bird boxes for the local birds to call home too!

"Plus, we hope the children enjoy trying some of the eco-challenges in our Ecotastic Activity book.”

Paula Riley, depute head teacher and head of the eco committee, added: “The children had great fun coming up with the designs for and painting their bird boxes.

"Bobbie, April and Lana were delighted to have their designs chosen as Maya’s favourite, and all of the children were thrilled to be able to take their boxes home to install in their own gardens.

“We were also delighted to be gifted with a nature pack from Taylor Wimpey that we will put to good use in our school garden. It includes a bird box, bird feed, a book about birds, butterfly wildflower seeds and a bug hotel, and it replicates what will be supplied to all homeowners moving into their development of new homes nearby.”