Tesco has applied to North Lanarkshire Council to approve the facilities, consisting of a fast charger unit and a media charging unit and associated signage at its superstore in North Road.

A statement on Tesco’s website reads: “Tesco, in partnership with Volkswagen and Pod Point, is installing free charging points at 600 supermarkets around the UK as part of its commitment to improving electric car charging infrastructure.

Various neighbouring properties have been notified of the installation,