Electronic car charging update for Bellshill

A supermarket in Bellshill has retroactively applied for planning permission for electric vehicle charging stations which have been created in conjunction with a leading German car manufacturer.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:20 am

Tesco has applied to North Lanarkshire Council to approve the facilities, consisting of a fast charger unit and a media charging unit and associated signage at its superstore in North Road.

A statement on Tesco’s website reads: “Tesco, in partnership with Volkswagen and Pod Point, is installing free charging points at 600 supermarkets around the UK as part of its commitment to improving electric car charging infrastructure.

Various neighbouring properties have been notified of the installation,

Meanwhile, further information on the planning application can be found on North Lanarkshire Council’s website under the reference 22/00594/FU

