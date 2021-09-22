Motherwell Civic

A number of workers from across the authority approached us early last week saying they were getting nowhere in their quest to reach a settlement with the local authority, despite the fact that others have received the cash. One, who did not want to be named revealed and has worked in the post for six years, said that her wait for the money continued.

The employee said: “I’m not owed as much as some of the girls are, but it’s what I’m due after working at the start of lockdown with little or no Personal Protective Equipment and not knowing what we were going into when we reached the homes of service users. It was frightening.

"We were sent in while everyone else was safe at home. We didn’t know if we would catch Covid or bring it home.

"The risks are still there as lots of us are catching Covid and having to isolate while the rest of us are picking up the slack being sent here, there and every where under pressure and the constant threat of catching Covid while trying to do as much overtime as we can to ease the system.

“The council are are also using our council tax monies to fight a losing battle with highly- paid solicitors.

"I wait in hope they’ll see sense.”

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said: “Almost all eligible claimants have been offered an equal pay settlement although a relatively small number of claims remain outstanding which includes employees in home support roles.

" We remain committed to meeting our equal pay obligations and we are hopeful that the process will be resolved shortly following imminent discussions with the claimants’ representatives.

"﻿We recognise the efforts and outstanding critical work that our home support workers have provided to the most vulnerable members of our communities throughout the pandemic and our heartfelt thanks are extended to them all.”