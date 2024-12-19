Famous Glasgow surgical clinic and day centre acquired by Electiva Healthcare

Tony Veverka, CEO.

Leading UK private healthcare provider Electiva has acquired La Belle Forme, a premier cosmetic surgery and aesthetics clinic that offers surgical and non-surgical treatments.

La Belle Forme is based at the Glasgow Day Surgery Centre and its services include popular procedures such as facelifts, breast augmentation, liposuction, breast reduction and rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical alternatives including wrinkle treatments, dermal fillers, face contouring, and laser treatments.

Electiva’s UK-wide portfolio provides hospital-based services for day case elective surgery, plus healthcare screening and assessments, including hormonal treatments for male and female patients such as Hormone Replacement Therapy and bio-identical hormones.

The acquisition of La Belle Forme – led by clinical director and consultant plastic surgeon Mr Taimur Shoaib – provides another hospital site for the rollout of these services as well as an opportunity to share Mr Shoaib’s significant expertise across the Electiva group.

Electiva Healthcare’s Mergers and Acquisition Director, Tony Veverka, said: “We are continuing to explore growth opportunities through acquisitions in response to the increased consumer demand for private surgical and non-surgical treatments across the UK. La Belle Forme is a highly respected clinic in Scotland and the Glasgow Day Surgery Centre has many synergies with the Electiva network.”

Electiva is part of the Y1 Capital healthcare portfolio of brands, which is headed up by CEO Tony Veverka and Founding Partner Dr Sayani Sainudeen. The Y1 Capital portfolio also includes the UK’s leading provider of cosmetic surgery, Signature Medical.

Future Electiva services will also include comprehensive health assessment packages with laboratory testing and ultrasound scanning facilities on site to deliver same-day, rapid access options. Dr Sayani Sainudeen said: “This latest acquisition will further enhance our network and we’re looking forward to collaborating with quality surgeons as we drive higher standards of patient care in this sector.”