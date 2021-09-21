Pets at Home is the latest store to announce that it will give its staff the day off on Boxing Day – which falls on a Sunday – to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

The shop was allowed to stay open as it had ‘essential’ retail status.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of the shop’s neighbours including Home Bargains and Marks and Spencers Food will also remain closed on the day.

Poundland will also close in Cumbernauld Centre.