Festive shutdown as high proportion of stores will close on Boxing Day

A high proportion of stores in Cumbernauld Retail Park will not open on Boxing Day – in a list that seems to be growing all the time.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:16 pm

Pets at Home is the latest store to announce that it will give its staff the day off on Boxing Day – which falls on a Sunday – to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

The shop was allowed to stay open as it had ‘essential’ retail status.

A number of the shop’s neighbours including Home Bargains and Marks and Spencers Food will also remain closed on the day.

Poundland will also close in Cumbernauld Centre.

Other stores without a presence in the town but which will remain shut include big hitters like Sainsburys, Morrisons and Waitrose.