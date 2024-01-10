​Fife hotel in full refunds pledge after weddings cancelled to turn function suite into rooms

A Fife hotel which cancelled wedding receptions and functions said it is offering full refunds as it prepares to turn its hospitality suits into rooms.

The Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The news from the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes left couples to find alternative venues for their big day with several hotels and clubs stepping in with offers of help. Kingdom Hotels, which runs the Gilvenbank, said its function suites were being used less and less since lockdown.

Dean Melville, director, confirmed that weddings are being cancelled and that full refunds would be made.

He added: “We have to look at our businesses and the sad thing is functions suites are being used less and less. Weddings are becoming smaller and since the pandemic, everybody seems to be tightening their belt. on celebrations. Effectively, what we have is a function room that is not getting used enough.

“When you pay rates on a business as high as we are, you have to maximise the business space. We feel there is more of a demand for occupancy rooms rather than a function suite”

The hotel got planning consent from Fife Council in December to change the ground floor function suite into 17 en-suite bedrooms.

Meanwhhile the Dean Park Hotel and Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy have offered to help couples looking for alternative venues for their big day. Markinch Bowling Club also opened the dfoors to its function suite as an option.

The Strathearn - which re-opens on January 19 after a refresh of its facilities - said it would match wedding packages agreed with the Gilvenbank. and help where possible.

In a Facebook post, the Kirkcaldy hotel said: “We are very sorry to hear that the Gilvenbank Hotel has cancelled all future weddings and functions.

"We have received telephone enquiries from parties, whom had previously booked their weddings at the Gilvenbank and have now been informed they are cancelled. We understand how disappointing and stressful, this must be. We will do our very best to help.” and accommodate any party whom would like us to host their wedding, celebration or function. To this end, we will be happy to match any wedding package, cost and/or content, previously offered.”

Markinch Bowling Club has also offered its premises as an alternative to anyone with a wedding booking or function booked at the Gilvenbank.

