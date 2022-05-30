First Bus welcomes completion of UK's largest electric charging hub in Glasgow's south side

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Cameron, MD for First Bus Scotland, shows Minister for Transport, Jenny Gilruth, around the Caledonian depot

Scottish Transport Minister, Jenny Gilruth, visited the Cathcart Road site to mark the completion of works, which will allow 150 EVs to be charged at the depot at one time.

Caledonia depot has had 160 state of the art, rapid charging points installed over the last nine months, supporting First Bus’ ambition to be emission-free by 2035.

The depot will not only support First Bus’ growing electric fleet in Glasgow, it will also help other organisations in the city to decarbonise their own fleets, with First Bus is trialling use of its charging infrastructure during the day when its buses are out on service.

First Bus now plans to further expand the depot, in partnership with Ofgem and Scottish Power Energy Networks, with the construction of a new substation.

The substation is intended to supply enough power to host an additional 200 vehicles and charging points, and will see Caledonia depot home to a total capacity of 350 charging points once built.

Ms Gilruth, said: “I was delighted to visit what is now the largest D.C. charging centre in UK, which has been made possible by £26.3m of Scottish Government investment. This really is a gamer changer in our progress towards decarbonising Scotland’s buses.

“Alongside free travel for under-22s and over half a billion pounds in long term funding for bus priority infrastructure, we’re putting buses at the heart of Scotland’s just transition to net-zero by helping people to choose to travel more sustainably.”

Duncan Cameron, managing director at First Bus Scotland, said: “We are thrilled to announce the completion of our Caledonia depot. This inspiring project has seen the depot transformed into one of the biggest EV rapid charging hubs of its kind anywhere.

“To deliver a project of this scale is a magnificent achievement for all the teams involved. It’s a landmark moment in our journey to completely overhaul our service for the good of the environment.

“We’re proud to be able to open up the possibility for more Glasgow companies to realise their own paths to zero emissions, too. With the great range our new EVs, and the immense power of these new charging stations, our buses only need to stop to be charged overnight, enabling us to free up the depot during the day for other electric fleets in and around Glasgow”.

First Glasgow's Caledonia depot bus fleet will be 50 per cent electric by December, as it will take the delivery of a further 52 electric buses by the end of the year, adding to the 98 electric buses operating in the city.