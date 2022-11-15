First look inside Glasgow’s first outdoor spa

A new winter retreat has opened in Glasgow.

Photos have unveiled the look of the new winter spa garden, THAW, at the Kimpton Blythswood Square hotel, which features an open-air hot tub, luxury saunas and steam room.

Residents can immerse themselves in the elements at the Scandinavian-inspired pop-up spa, which is situated under a canopy in the five-star hotel’s secluded courtyard.

It features an outdoor hydrotherapy hot tub - complete with luxurious lounge seat - where up to six friends can unwind.

Thaw has opened.

THAW’s two four-seater infrared saunas each offer their own unique atmosphere. While one fully embraces fun, social vibes, the wellness sauna is an oasis of calm and tranquillity. There, guests will destress with soothing sound therapy, first introduced at Kimpton Charlotte Square’s Swell: Sound Wellness Room by award-winning music producer and Glasgow native, Brian D’Souza.

Further relaxation can also be found inside the four-person aroma steam room, before residents cool off and lie back in the lounge area or soak under the drench experience shower.

Advertisement

Throughout the experience, the Kimpton Blythswood Square team will be at the beck and call of those bathing in the outdoors with glasses of champagne, while guests will be welcomed back indoors with a hot chocolate.

THAW can be enjoyed exclusively by residents seven days-a-week, alongside the spa’s full 55-minute treatment menu, while non-residents will be able to book a treatment or the Unwind & Dine package at weekends.

Finlay Anderson, Spa Director at Kimpton Blythswood Square and Area Spa Director for IHG, said: “Luxury is a signature of the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, and few things say it more than an open-air spa. It’s tremendously exciting to bring Glasgow’s first outdoor spa to Kimpton Blythswood Square and we can’t wait for guests to enjoy it.

“The Spa at Blythswood has been a central part of the Kimpton experience, and it was essential to us to ensure guests continue to enjoy the facilities they expect.

“The reimagination of the Spa at Blythswood will make the guest experience even more special, and we look forward to revealing more details in the coming months.”