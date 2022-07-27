Five businesses make the shortlist in East Dunbartonshire MP's hospitality awards

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Callaghan MP

Popular venues Billington's of Lenzie; Cafe Alba, Milngavie; Helmi’s of Bearsden, Melts of Milngavie, and The Honeybee Bakery, Milngavie, came through a crowded field of nearly 50 local businesses.

More than 700 members of the public scored the businesses across five criteria including customer service, accessibility, quality of product, value for money, and overall experience, with the shortlisted businesses scoring a combined 5,570 points.

Ms Callaghan is encouraging locals to visit her website and vote for their favourite business from the shortlist before August 4, with the winner announced shortly after the vote closes.

The local MP will now visit each shortlisted business over the next few weeks, and for every visit she has pledged to donate a bag of food to East Dunbartonshire Foodbank.

Throughout the awards, the East Dunbartonshire MP has talked about the struggles facing local communities resulting from the cost of living crisis, and she has been keen to stress that the awards are not just about supporting the hospitality industry, but about supporting the community as a whole.

Initiatives like local awards will be welcomed by the hospitality industry following a turbulent few years due to the pandemic, with the Fraser of Allander Institute reporting that 70 percent of hospitality businesses experienced lower turnover during this period, compared to 45 percent of businesses in other sectors.

Ms Callaghan said: “A massive congratulations to the final five businesses. It was a strong field of 50 amazing restaurants, cafes, takeaways, and hotels, and it speaks volumes to the strength of our local hospitality sector.

“I’m asking you to pop across to my website one last time and vote for your favourite business from the shortlist. The business with the highest votes by 4th August will be crowned the winner of the first ever East Dunbartonshire Hospitality Awards.

“Before you vote, and if you’re able, why not drop by some of the shortlisted businesses and see what they’ve got to offer?