Five-star rating for Wheatley communities across Glasgow

Glasgow’s largest social landlord has received top marks in a report from a leading environmental charity.

Wheatley Homes communities were assessed by Keep Scotland Beautiful, the national environmental charity helping create cleaner and greener local environments.

Wheatley Homes has now been awarded five stars – the highest grade possible – in each of its three geographical areas in Glasgow, scoring 82.4% in north east Glasgow, 81.5% in northwest Glasgow and 82.2% in south Glasgow.

It is the first time that Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) has given a five-star rating to every Wheatley locality area in the city since Wheatley teamed up with the environmental charity in 2017 to help improve neighbourhoods.

Aisling Mylrea, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes in Glasgow, said: “We want our communities to be places our customers are happy to call home and this award from Keep Scotland Beautiful is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams and the pride of our tenants.

“This recognition comes at an important time as we start on an ambitious investment programme which will see £156m spent on improving our homes and communities by 2028. This includes £53m being spent on environmental improvements, enhancing green spaces, and ensuring our homes and communities continue to be places where tenants feel safe, connected, and proud to live in.”

KSB joined Wheatley Homes staff and tenants to assess neighbourhoods between March 2024 and March 2025, inspecting back courts and open spaces, as well as foyers and stairwells at tenements and multi-storey sites across Glasgow.

It was previously reported that Wheatley Homes is to spend £156million improving homes and neighbourhoods in the city over the next three years, including £53m being earmarked for environmental improvements.

Paul Wallace, Head of Operations with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate Wheatley Homes for achieving such high standards in our recent assessment. We were so impressed to see excellent commitment and pride of all the staff and tenants involved who are working hard to improve and make their communities better.

“Our work with Wheatley, through a bespoke version of our National Award for Environmental Excellence® has spanned a number of years. It provides a framework for continual improvement, recognising and awarding best practice in environmental management, maintenance, waste management and community engagement.

“We very much look forward to continuing our support of the work being done by Wheatley and to sharing this with others across the sector.”

Wheatley’s Neighbourhood Environmental Teams lifted more than 18,000 tonnes of waste from streets, cleaned more than a quarter of a million stairwells, carried out work on over 100,000 backcourts and gardens across the city in 2024.

Wheatley’s NETs also trained 27 Wheatley Homes tenants, in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, to assess green spaces and identify any areas where improvement can be made.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow is part of Wheatley Group, Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group.