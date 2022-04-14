Flightpath Fund award for Bishopbriggs community cafe

Duncan Stevenson from Glesga Roasters with Councillor Rosie O’Neil, who sits on the FlightPath Fund Committee

Glesga Roasters work with people in recovery and rehabilitation to help build their confidence, get them work ready and become professionally qualified coffee roasters and baristas.

Following this, clients are then fully integrated into the workplace placements before moving into full-time employment.

The cash from the FlightPath Fund is being used to help furnish the new coffee shop at Bishopbriggs Community Church, where Glesga Roasters is based.

Duncan Stevenson, operations manager, said: “This award from the FlightPath Fund will ensure we can properly furnish the coffee shop, which we hope will be real asset to the local community and an ideal training base for our baristas.

“The team at Glesga Roasters would like to take this opportunity to thank the Fund’s committee for supporting our work in the Bishopbriggs area and beyond.”

Run by 12 volunteers, Glesga Roasters trades directly and fairly with coffee growing cooperatives in Rwanda, DR Congo, Brazil and other countries in the global south.

More than £90,000 is being made available by the fund in 2022 and the committee is urging neighbouring groups and organisations to submit applications for sustainability-themed projects aimed at improving the environment in the communities local to the airport.

Councillor Rosie O’Neil, who sits on the FlightPath Fund committee on behalf of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “Glesga Roasters is a fine example of a community enterprise doing fantastic work both at a local level by supporting some of our most vulnerable citizens learn new skills and by ensuring coffee farmers in some of the most deprived parts of the world get a fair deal.”

The next meeting is on June 17 and applications must be submitted no later than three weeks prior to the meeting.

For more information visit www.glasgowairport.com/community