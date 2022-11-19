A three-bed bespoke flat in a converted church in Scotland is on the market for £160,000

Scotland has many unusual properties on the market and this one is no different - a beautiful, 3-bed flat hidden away in a converted church. The bespoke apartment is situated in Lybster, Caithness and has been listed by Purplebricks for £160,000.

According to Purplebricks, the apartment’s large open plan kitchen/diner/sitting area features “wood base and wall units in a soft neutral colour and solid oak work tops, waist level oven, combi oven and microwave, electric hob, integrated dishwasher and two freezer units and an extractor / filter.”

The unusual property keeps much of its original architecture with the first floor opening up to a generous living space featuring two large original church windows. The three bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms with one featuring a special bespoke wet wall large walk in shower and a heated towel rail.

According to the Royal Bank of Scotland mortgage calculator for this property, over a 25-year repayment term and a 10% deposit of £12,000 would equate to a monthly mortgage payment of £972 per month (with interest rates currently at 6.5%).

Enquiries can be made by email through Purplebricks on the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Lybster, Caithness. KW3

Price: £160,000

Agent: Purplebricks, Head Office

