Former pub site will be converted into 24 new homes in Cumbernauld

The former site of The Kingfisher pub in Cumbernauld will be converted into council flats after North Lanarkshire Council’s Housing and Regneration Committee finally approved the move last week.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:17 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:17 am

The Dowanfield Road site will have 24 new flats in total plus 44 parking spaces.

The project will be created by Zoom Developments under the council's Affordable Housing Policy scheme, subject to planning permission.

The pub itself had been gutted in a blaze back in 2015 which had required a 30-strong crew to extinguish.

And there had been much speculation as to the future use of the land involved.

Now it’s emerged that the homes have been earmarked for “off the shelf” purchase in a move welcomed by Kilsyth councillor and committee convenor Heather Brannan McVey.

The Labour councillor said: “Our new council house building programme continues to gather momentum and roll out at pace.

"We’re identifying sites and increasing supply to assist and support the future phases of our plans. Improving the lives of our residents and regenerating local communities are the drivers behind our plans.”

Meanwhile other plans discussed at at the meeting will also bring 12 new homes to Gartferry Road in Moodiesburn via developer Bellway under an identical scheme.