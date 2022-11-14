Four new retailers open at Buchanan Galleries ahead of Christmas
Buchanan Galleries has welcomed four new retailers to its line-up ahead of Christmas.
The new retail offerings at the Glasgow-based shopping centre includes, Heritage Accessories, Calendar Club, DXB Perfumes, and The Name Shops.
Located on the first floor at Buchanan Galleries, Heritage Accessories opened its doors late-October, complete with both men’s and women’s ranges.
Returning this year, Calendar Club has been a popular stocking filler choice with its extensive range of calendars and diaries over the years.
An independent business, DXB Perfumes carries a wide range of exclusive Arabian brands such as Ajmal Perfumes and Afnan Perfumes.
Finally, The Name Shops offers a wide range of baby and child clothing, blankets, accessories, and soft toys complete with a personal touch. For a little added personalisation, the retailer will be offering a fast and high-quality embroidery service for gifts that are perfect for the little ones in the family.
Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries, said: “As the busy Christmas period draws closer, we are delighted to offer guests a variety of new stores to browse to find that perfect gift for family and friends. Each of these exciting brands add something new to our already diverse line-up, to ensure that shoppers can tick off everything on their Christmas shopping lists, from the must-have high fashion items to smaller, more personalised products for their loved ones.
“By expanding our retail offering, shoppers can bag everything they need under one roof and avoid the last-minute Christmas shopping scramble. Our roster of diverse retailers makes for a wonderfully stress-free experience, and your guaranteed to find something for everyone!”