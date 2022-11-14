Four new retailers open at Buchanan Galleries ahead of Christmas

Perfect for Christmas shopping.

Buchanan Galleries has welcomed four new retailers to its line-up ahead of Christmas.

The new retail offerings at the Glasgow-based shopping centre includes, Heritage Accessories, Calendar Club, DXB Perfumes, and The Name Shops.

Located on the first floor at Buchanan Galleries, Heritage Accessories opened its doors late-October, complete with both men’s and women’s ranges.

The Buchanan Galleries.

Returning this year, Calendar Club has been a popular stocking filler choice with its extensive range of calendars and diaries over the years.

An independent business, DXB Perfumes carries a wide range of exclusive Arabian brands such as Ajmal Perfumes and Afnan Perfumes.

Finally, The Name Shops offers a wide range of baby and child clothing, blankets, accessories, and soft toys complete with a personal touch. For a little added personalisation, the retailer will be offering a fast and high-quality embroidery service for gifts that are perfect for the little ones in the family.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Manager at Buchanan Galleries, said: “As the busy Christmas period draws closer, we are delighted to offer guests a variety of new stores to browse to find that perfect gift for family and friends. Each of these exciting brands add something new to our already diverse line-up, to ensure that shoppers can tick off everything on their Christmas shopping lists, from the must-have high fashion items to smaller, more personalised products for their loved ones.