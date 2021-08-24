Fundraiser to send Motherwell mum to Germany for life-saving treatment

Jeana Watt was diagnosed with a brain tumour after collapsing in June

On June 23, Jeana Watt’s partner Stephen came home early from work and found her collapsed on the floor after she started to have a seizure.

Jeana was diagnosed with diagnosed with a Glioblastoma Multiform brain tumour and although currently undergoing radio therapy is only expected to live for 18 months with the treatment options available through the NHS.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As such her sister Patricia Watt last week launched a gofundme to raise £100,000 for Jeana to receive immunotherapy treatment which is only available in Cologne, and has so far raised north of £53,000.

Patricia said: “Jeana is mum to three beautiful and amazing children who are now young adults – Danni and twins Ryan and Liam. The kids and Jeana’s loving partner, Stephen want Jeana to be there for as many milestones as possible throughout their adult lives.

"Using the best options that we have on the NHS – surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy – Jeana has only a best chance of survival rate of 18 months. We want to try and increase this greatly to give her a better chance at progression free survival over a longer period of time. We believe the immunotherapy treatment in Cologne will increase her chances of doing this.

"Jeana has a heart of pure gold and would give her all to anyone in need. However, it is now our turn to look after her and give her the life she deserves, and can have if we can raise enough funds to pay for this treatment.”

Jeana added: “I am actually gripped with shock and excitement that so many people have taken the time to read my story and donated. I didn’t realise I knew so many people and they actually know and like me.

“I am taking all of your love, energy, prayers and good-will and I am going to use all of it to help me try to get rid of this terrible disease.

"You are all literally saving my life. It’s wonderful and it makes me realise that the world still is a good place, filled with many decent and caring human beings.”