Funeral Manager recognised for 30 years’ service

lan Mathie (left) with area manager Antony Molyneux

Alan has been involved with 10,000 funerals working at Joseph Pott’s Funeral Directors, which has branches in Bellshill, Blantyre and Carluke.

He has received a special commemorative award for his three decades of service from his employer, Dignity Funerals.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan said: “It’s extremely rewarding when a family informs me that I’ve helped them or provided comfort.

“I started out as a joiner in the preservation side of things, having just got married to my wife Lesley in August 1991.

"I then found myself unemployed when I returned from our honeymoon. I applied for a position at George S. Munn & Co. as a driver/bearer which I was successful.

"Two years later I was promoted to Funeral Director. I spent a lot of time and effort making sure I knew every aspect of the business to ensure my colleagues and I can provide the highest possible standards of service to our clients.”

Alan was promoted to Funeral Manager 20 years ago and says he is honoured that local families allow and trust him to help them following a bereavement.

He said: “One of the most memorable moments of my career was when a minister didn’t arrive in time to conduct a funeral service.

"Rather than have the funeral postponed I stood in and conducted the funeral service on the minister’s behalf.”

Thinking about how much the funeral sector has changed over the past 30 years, Alan said: “Families have more options now and we can really tailor the service to their needs.

"People talk more openly now about death, and I think our clients have a better understanding of the type of funeral their loved one wanted.

“The past 12 months have definitely been the most challenging time of my career.

"We have had to quickly adapt to both the restrictions on funerals and constantly changing circumstances to ensure that our clients and colleagues remain safe.