Generous external funding package are major boost to Motherwell
Generous external funding to boost a number of key commercial environmental and community led projects has been secured by North Lanarkshire Council to the tune of £6.37 million, it was confirmed last week.
A total of £1.8 million has been awarded through the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund as part of a £5 million project to redevelop Braidhurst Industrial Estate in Motherwell. This will include development of new industrial start-up units as well as the refurbishment of existing industrial stock, roads and infrastructure
And plans for the construction of new commercial developments at Ravenscraig and at Gartcosh Business Interchange have received £1.94 million from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund. In addition, the Scottish Government’s 2022/23 Placed Based Investment Programme provided over £2.4 million to deliver a range of town centre, active travel and community projects across North Lanarkshire. This includes the development of a new immersive digital community and education hub at Motherwell Library.
Councillor Ayeshah Khan, Convener of the Enterprise, Growth and Fair Work Committee said: “This additional funding supports the council’s own investment and allows us to move forward with significant capital projects bringing jobs, new facilities and opportunities to North Lanarkshire." We have ambitious plans to regenerate our town centres, create high quality premises to attract new businesses to the area, and build transport and active travel routes to link communities and attract inward investment.”
The council has also made a number of bids to future funding programmes, including a bid to fund future projects at Ravenscraig through the UK Government's Levelling Up Project.
Another bid for £10 million has been submitted to the Scottish Government to support Strathclyde Country Park secure zero emissions targets through projects involving the park’s watersports centre and the installation of a water source heat pump in the loch. Decisions on these bids are expected by the end of 2022.