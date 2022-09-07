Changes could be afoot here

A total of £1.8 million has been awarded through the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund as part of a £5 million project to redevelop Braidhurst Industrial Estate in Motherwell. This will include development of new industrial start-up units as well as the refurbishment of existing industrial stock, roads and infrastructure

And plans for the construction of new commercial developments at Ravenscraig and at Gartcosh Business Interchange have received £1.94 million from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land Fund. In addition, the Scottish Government’s 2022/23 Placed Based Investment Programme provided over £2.4 million to deliver a range of town centre, active travel and community projects across North Lanarkshire. This includes the development of a new immersive digital community and education hub at Motherwell Library.

Councillor Ayeshah Khan, Convener of the Enterprise, Growth and Fair Work Committee said: “This additional funding supports the council’s own investment and allows us to move forward with significant capital projects bringing jobs, new facilities and opportunities to North Lanarkshire." We have ambitious plans to regenerate our town centres, create high quality premises to attract new businesses to the area, and build transport and active travel routes to link communities and attract inward investment.”

The council has also made a number of bids to future funding programmes, including a bid to fund future projects at Ravenscraig through the UK Government's Levelling Up Project.