Telecommunications giant H3G wanted to place a 45 metre mast on Fir Park Street at Motherwell Football Club but the plans sparked more than 56 complaints to the local authority.

Those who objected feared the mast was an eyesore but H3G insisted insisted that the site was the best location for the mast as it would provide the widest coverage possible for customers.

Although the council recommended that the plan was granted, it was not - after the committee voted by 10 votes to six to reject it.

There was some suggestion too that the superstructure would be better suited to an industrial area and not a densely populated part of the town.

It was also claimed that consultation with local residents from the applicant had fallen short.

Among those who objected was Labour Councillor Kenneth Duffy who said: "The proposal would have had a detrimental visual impact on the streetscape and have a negative impact on the amenity of the area,

"I am delighted the planning committee listened and reflected on views from the local community.

Another high profile objector was Scottish National Party Councillor Agnes Magowan who said: "I am delighted -and so are my constituents- that this was refused.

"The mast would greatly overshadow and block out light from the houses in Firpark Street but would be seen clearly from from Kingfisher Court, Heron View, Woodlands Road, Woodlands St, Manse Road, Adele St and other surrounding streets.

"The mast is only five metres from the school boundary and seven metres from the nearest house boundary. Valid planning issues are loss of light and overshadowing. "Surely a distance of five metres and seven metres would be counted as overshadowing by a mast this size?

The councillor said that she also had wider safety fears in regard to the masts and their proximity to schools.