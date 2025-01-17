Glasgow businessman's new book to aid entrepreneurs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finance strategist Craig Alexander Rattray has published a new book to help business owners know their numbers better.

Rattray, an authority on corporate finance and cash flow, says his new book will empower entrepreneurs to make informed decisions that improve their cash flows, increase profits, and build lasting value in their businesses.

Know Your Numbers Mastery, which is available on Amazon, is packed full of advice and tips to set business owners on the path to sustained success.

The publication is the Glasgow businessman’s third book following on from Mastering Cash Flow For Business Owners (2021) and Lessons From The Rocking Chair (2024).

The book is the first in a series of initiatives being run in the coming weeks by the expanding Know Your Numbers (KYN) division of his Corporate Solutions business.

KYN was established by Rattray two-and-a-half years ago to help give entrepreneurs a better grasp on running their businesses. It has since proved hugely successful in helping owners not only transform their companies, but themselves too.

“The feedback has been terrific and has changed the way people run their businesses and their personal lives, too,” said Rattray, who set up CR Corporate Solutions in 2009.

“They are given the knowledge to think differently and make better decisions which allows them to focus on what they are good at – the operational side of the business. It struck me that it would be very useful to have all this information compiled in one place to make it easy for people to reference, hence the publication of the book.”

As well as the book launch, the coming weeks will see Rattray run his first-ever in-person KYN workshop at the Hilton Hotel at Strathclyde Business Park, launch a KYN group focusing specifically on the construction sector, while season two of the popular KYN Podcast has also launched after eight successful episodes in its debut season in conjunction with GO Radio. A new website https://knowyournumbers.biz/ is also being rolled out, with a variety of features including on-demand webinars.