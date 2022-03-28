Glasgow city centre business announces closure

A Glasgow city centre store has announced it is closing due to financial reasons.

The owners of Nailco nail bar, which has stores in Glasgow and Aberdeen, announced that the branches would be closing for good on April 20.

Financial reasons were cited for the decision, with spiralling costs, Covid recovery loans and high levels of taxation causing problems.

They posted: “We want to thank you all for your business and support over the last 5 years. We see hundreds of clients a week and each one will be truly missed.

Nailco is closing down.

“Thank you all for an amazing 5 years.”