Glasgow city centre business announces closure

The owners of Nailco nail bar, which has stores in Glasgow and Aberdeen, announced that the branches would be closing for good on April 20.
Financial reasons were cited for the decision, with spiralling costs, Covid recovery loans and high levels of taxation causing problems.
They posted: “We want to thank you all for your business and support over the last 5 years. We see hundreds of clients a week and each one will be truly missed.
“Thank you all for an amazing 5 years.”
You can read the full statement on the Nailco Facebook page.