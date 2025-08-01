Glasgow eyes £30m tech boost as survey finds Scots lead UK in crypto understanding but remain wary of the digital pound

New research reveals that while Scots lead the UK in understanding digital currencies, many remain unaware of an even bigger shift: the UK’s move toward a state-backed digital pound.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data suggests that Scotland leads the UK in informed scepticism

With the Financial Conduct Authority announcing that retail crypto ETNs will be allowed from October 2025, the clock is ticking for Scots to help shape how Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the government’s proposed digital pound, might affect everyday life. Yet many remain hesitant to engage with digital currencies, including the digital pound itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New data from Aevi suggests a distinctly Scottish approach to digital currencies: while other regions show typical patterns of adoption or ignorance, Scotland demonstrates something different: a sophisticated understanding combined with deliberate caution.

25% of Scottish respondents understand how crypto works but choose not to invest

A Closer Look at the Findings

Scotland leads the UK in informed scepticism: 25% understand how crypto works but choose not to invest - the highest rate of deliberate non-participation in the country. Just 13% use crypto, despite higher-than-average knowledge.

Regulation is the key sticking point. More than half (55%) cite unclear rules as their main concern, and 53% fear losing access to funds - again, the highest rates in the UK.

Still, Scots aren’t dismissing crypto outright. Only 45% say “nothing” would make crypto appealing, suggesting many are open - if protections improve. For 30%, better fraud prevention would be a turning point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New data suggests that Scotland leads the UK in informed scepticism

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) remain largely unfamiliar to most Scots. More than half (55%) have yet to hear about the shift toward digital currency - highlighting concerns over who is being kept informed, who has access, and who risks being left behind as the UK develops its digital financial landscape.

The Digital Divide Risk for Scotland

The Bank of England and HM Treasury are exploring the rollout of a state-backed digital pound, while the FCA advances regulation for crypto custody, stablecoins, and broader digital asset oversight.

Scotland's pattern of understanding without adoption suggests the nation won't be left behind by digital transformation - but regulatory concerns must be addressed to unlock wider participation.

As noted by Aevi’s experts in their latest piece: “Digital money is no longer just a tech niche - it’s becoming a mainstream part of everyday payments. But if the rules are written before the public even knows what’s coming, we risk locking people out of the system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This UK research follows Aevi's recent US survey, released after the Trump-backed GENIUS Act reignited the digital dollar debate. That report drew widespread coverage across America, finding similar awareness gaps.

What the FCA’s 2025 Retail ETN Rules Mean for Scotland

The FCA is now allowing retail investors to access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) from October 2025—marking a major step in the UK’s evolving approach to digital assets. Scotland’s views, shaped by a strong understanding and real concerns about regulation, could be crucial in developing rules that protect consumers.

Scotland’s unique mix of high awareness but low crypto use, alongside a strong focus on regulation, means its feedback is particularly valuable. But with 55% of Scots unaware of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), many may miss the chance to have a say in how digital money will work in their daily lives.