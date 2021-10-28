Glasgow Fort: Three new stores open in time for Christmas shopping

Christmas has arrived early at Glasgow Fort this year, with three new stores that are perfect for festive shopping.

What shops have opened at Glasgow Fort?

Menkind, Yankee Candle and Calendar Club are now open at the centre for shoppers to pick up Christmas gifts and stocking fillers.

Gadget-lovers and jolly jokers will love the range of unique gifts available at Menkind next to The Perfume Shop. Those looking to keep their homes cosy and bright this winter can indulge in festive scents from Yankee Candle, located opposite Boots. And shoppers will be able to choose from Calendar Club’s huge range of organisers, calendars, diaries and planners at its temporary home next to Costa Coffee.

In addition to the three newly opened stores, Glasgow Fort has also welcomed Monterey Jacks, a Scottish-owned American dining and cocktail restaurant, and cookware and kitchenware supplier, ProCook, in the last few months.

Glasgow favourite, Tinderbox espresso bar, is also set to open at the centre just in time for the Christmas period, with its first location outside of the city centre welcoming customers from mid-November.

What is Glasgow Fort saying about this?

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “With less than two months to go until Christmas, we hope that these new additions will give people even more reason to get into the Christmas spirit and spend a fun day out with friends and family at Glasgow Fort.

“Our visitors always love it when we open their Christmas shopping favourites this time of the year, so we hope they will enjoy them once again and find plenty of great gifts for family and friends.”

When is Glasgow Fort open?

Shoppers can enjoy of Glasgow Fort’s range of retail, leisure and dining brands until 10pm every weeknight, until 8pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday. Individual store opening times may vary and some offer opening hours that extend beyond the centre’s core opening hours.