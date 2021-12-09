Glasgow hotel named most sought after luxury hotel in Scotland

A Glasgow hotel has been named the most sought after luxury hotel for staycations in Scotland.

Johnstons of Elgin has released research showing which five-star hotels in Scotland had the biggest growth in demand in autumn.

More than five million Google searches were made in the UK were reviewed - and the data shows that searches for luxury Scottish hotels have increased by 438 per cent.

What hotel topped the list?

The Highlands saw the biggest jump in interest - however, it was a Glasgow hotel which saw the biggest growth in demand.

The Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens had a 250 per cent growth in demand, earning the top spot. The Blythswood Square Hotel also made the top ten thanks to a 61.5 per cent growth in demand.

‘Rival anywhere in the world’