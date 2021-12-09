Glasgow hotel named most sought after luxury hotel in Scotland

Johnstons of Elgin has released research showing which five-star hotels in Scotland had the biggest growth in demand in autumn.
More than five million Google searches were made in the UK were reviewed - and the data shows that searches for luxury Scottish hotels have increased by 438 per cent.
What hotel topped the list?
The Highlands saw the biggest jump in interest - however, it was a Glasgow hotel which saw the biggest growth in demand.
The Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens had a 250 per cent growth in demand, earning the top spot. The Blythswood Square Hotel also made the top ten thanks to a 61.5 per cent growth in demand.
‘Rival anywhere in the world’
George McNeil, managing director retail at Johnstons of Elgin said “It’s great to see the Scottish hospitality industry booming. Scotland can rival anywhere in the world for incredible experiences, whether that is a retreat to a historic highland castle or a chic hotel in one of our fine cities.”